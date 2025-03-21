OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $597,000 in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIK. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Viking by 192.9% during the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,586,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Viking by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,979,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,513,000 after buying an additional 1,518,773 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,334,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,332,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking by 25.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,931,000 after buying an additional 836,353 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Viking in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 price target on Viking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Viking Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.17.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

