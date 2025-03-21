OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $323,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 223,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,616. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

