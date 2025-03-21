OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 2,766 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at DocuSign
In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $1,306,582.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,485.98. This represents a 16.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $676,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,732.77. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,851 shares of company stock worth $8,579,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $107.86.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
