Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Acquires 38,822 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 304.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 15,371,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $403,827,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,648,000 after acquiring an additional 452,814 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

