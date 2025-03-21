Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Buys 105 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $177.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $159.39 and a 12 month high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

