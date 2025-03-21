Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Buys New Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Barclays decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,022.54. The trade was a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.