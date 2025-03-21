Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Buys New Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
THC stock opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Barclays decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,022.54. The trade was a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
