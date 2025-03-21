Palogic Value Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Palogic Value Management L.P. reduced its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 51,422 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Rareview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 156,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000.

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.69 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

