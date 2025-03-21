Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

