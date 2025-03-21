Palogic Value Management L.P. Invests $3.01 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

