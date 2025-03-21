Palogic Value Management L.P. Sells 2,041 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Palogic Value Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

