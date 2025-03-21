Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. UMB Financial makes up about 0.8% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $48,531,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 258.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,245,000 after acquiring an additional 282,783 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 438.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 320,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 261,055 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $18,838,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $102.67 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UMBF

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.