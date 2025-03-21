Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,908 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 416.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 203,807 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Flowers Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 7.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

FLO opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

