Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 479 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $107.83 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $110.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.