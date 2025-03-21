Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,437 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vertiv by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.1 %

VRT opened at $89.07 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.87.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

