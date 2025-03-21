Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after buying an additional 1,193,266 shares in the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 99.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,249,000 after buying an additional 839,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $34,440,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,737,000 after buying an additional 664,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Glj Research upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

