Parallel Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,349,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,725,000 after acquiring an additional 527,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,522,000 after acquiring an additional 252,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,824,000 after acquiring an additional 66,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 882,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,252,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $176.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.19 and a 200-day moving average of $192.00. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.03 and a one year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.03.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

