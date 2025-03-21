Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 426 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $1,829,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 342.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 17,304.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.1 %

CBRE opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day moving average is $131.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

