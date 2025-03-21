Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.08.

Parkland Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

TSE PKI opened at C$36.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$30.09 and a 52 week high of C$43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Parkland news, Director Nora Duke purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.50 per share, with a total value of C$99,388.24. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.76, for a total value of C$183,800.00. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

