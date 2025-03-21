Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 99,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.23.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.55. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.72 and a 52 week high of $158.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.53%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

