Pecaut & CO. Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,432,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,012.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,553,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.