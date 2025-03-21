Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Pentair by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.93.

Pentair Stock Down 0.8 %

PNR opened at $88.34 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

