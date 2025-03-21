Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 144.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

PPTA stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $806.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 0.27. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $96,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,650.12. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 22,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $200,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,338.28. The trade was a 20.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,230 shares of company stock worth $166,582. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,788,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,130 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,729,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,668,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,937,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.