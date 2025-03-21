Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 6,182 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pharming Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday.

Pharming Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.29 million, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,997 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

