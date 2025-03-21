Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 48.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Planet Labs PBC updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of PL traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,311,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.45. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PL. Benchmark increased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

