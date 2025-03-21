POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.32, but opened at $53.05. POSCO shares last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 424,436 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

