Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Prologis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $112.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

