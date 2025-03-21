Promising Music Stocks To Follow Today – March 20th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are equity securities that represent ownership in companies within the music industry, such as record labels, streaming platforms, and music publishing firms. These stocks allow investors to participate in the financial growth and performance of the music sector, which is often influenced by trends in consumer behavior and technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $213.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,560,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,753,306. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $194.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,011,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,216,213. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.02. 18,004,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,975,421. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $325.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Recommended Stories