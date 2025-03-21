Promising Penny Stocks To Follow Today – March 18th

BigBear.ai, Scienture, and Snow Lake Resources are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at very low prices, typically below $5 per share, and are often traded on over-the-counter markets rather than major stock exchanges. They tend to be highly volatile and illiquid, making them speculative investments with a higher risk of significant price swings and potential fraud. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,418,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,948,742. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $856.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Scienture (SCNX)

Scienture Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

Shares of SCNX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 60,754,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,838. Scienture has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29.

Snow Lake Resources (LITM)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

Shares of LITM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,464,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026,865. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Snow Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

