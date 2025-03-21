Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,127 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 917,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PSTG opened at $50.81 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 133.71, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pure Storage

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $570,258.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 72,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,349.97. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.