Q1 Earnings Estimate for Five Below Issued By William Blair

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair analyst P. Blee anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Five Below Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.51. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $187.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

