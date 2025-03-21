Q1 Earnings Estimate for Orion Group Issued By B. Riley

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the construction company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORN. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

