Q1 EPS Estimate for Stoke Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of STOK opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $441.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.99. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $33,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,550.54. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $90,011.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. The trade was a 6.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $143,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

