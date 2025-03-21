Q1 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma Raised by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSM. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.13.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 239.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 92.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,116.16. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

