Q2 Earnings Forecast for High Tide Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of High Tide in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
High Tide Price Performance
Shares of CVE HIT opened at C$0.10 on Friday. High Tide has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than High Tide
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.