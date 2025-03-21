Q2 Earnings Forecast for High Tide Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of High Tide in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of CVE HIT opened at C$0.10 on Friday. High Tide has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

