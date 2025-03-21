Q3 Earnings Forecast for High Tide Issued By Roth Capital

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Tide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of HITI opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. High Tide has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $173.16 million, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $100.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benin Management CORP increased its position in High Tide by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of High Tide by 1,026.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in High Tide during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in High Tide in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

Featured Stories

