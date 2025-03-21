QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

QinetiQ Group stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.1197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is presently -89.08%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Stories

