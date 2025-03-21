QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
QinetiQ Group Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of QNTQY stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $28.35.
About QinetiQ Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QinetiQ Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.