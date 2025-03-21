Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 127.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $662.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $821.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

