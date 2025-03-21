Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). In a filing disclosed on March 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cardinal Health stock on March 17th.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 3/17/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 3/17/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 3/17/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 3/17/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) on 3/17/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 3/17/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 3/17/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 3/17/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 3/17/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/17/2025.
Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $133.77.
Cardinal Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,576,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 63,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Representative Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
