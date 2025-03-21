RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in RF Acquisition Corp II were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RF Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $509,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $756,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $2,034,000.

RF Acquisition Corp II Stock Up 0.2 %

RF Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. RF Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

RF Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. II operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 5, 2024, and is headquartered in Singapore.

