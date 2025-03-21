Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after acquiring an additional 132,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,162,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after acquiring an additional 345,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,959,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $575.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $562.75 and its 200-day moving average is $552.56. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

