Roth Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for BGSF

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BGSF in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for BGSF’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BGSF’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on BGSF from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGSF in a report on Sunday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BGSF stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. BGSF has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.65 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BGSF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BGSF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in BGSF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

