Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $38.64 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,478 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $38,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,356.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,255,000 after buying an additional 1,413,557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,532.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 650,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after buying an additional 610,398 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,704,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after buying an additional 241,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $6,130,000.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.41. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

