Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,206 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $49,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.