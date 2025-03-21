Royce & Associates LP Sells 6,400 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,918,000 after buying an additional 1,682,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $95,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,647,000 after acquiring an additional 234,048 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 860,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.69. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Bank of America began coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

