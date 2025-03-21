Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stake Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Saia were worth $59,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth $1,408,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $1,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $3,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Saia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $352.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.45. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.68 and a 1 year high of $624.55.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Saia from $544.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.39.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

