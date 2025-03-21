Sandspring Resources (CVE:SSP) Stock Price Up ∞ – Still a Buy?

Sandspring Resources Ltd. (CVE:SSP – Get Free Report) shares rose ∞ during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 331,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 290,388 shares.
Sandspring Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$8.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26.
About Sandspring Resources
Sandspring Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, explores for and develops gold and related minerals in Guyana, South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's primary resource property is the Upper Puruni property, including the Toroparu gold project, which covers a total of 138,740 acres comprising 7 small scale claims, 98 medium scale prospecting permits, 13 medium scale mining permits, and 2 contiguous prospecting licenses.
