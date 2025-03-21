Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,790 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.00. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.71 and a 1 year high of $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

