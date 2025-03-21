Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day moving average of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $175.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.