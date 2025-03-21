Sandy Spring Bank Buys 7,702 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 874,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after buying an additional 29,038 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,009 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,497,000. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 127,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 227,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,619 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

